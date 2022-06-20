IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Black holidays are 'low-hanging fruit' instead of reform, Univ. of Minn. professor says

    01:41

  • Rep. Pascrell calls on Justice Clarence Thomas to resign

    07:53

  • Jan. 6th committee will subpoena Ginni Thomas, Rep. Pascrell says

    01:14

  • Offices containing so-called ‘RINOS’ aren’t surprised by violent rhetoric, Desjardins says

    00:53

  • Gov. Polis says Biden has ‘every opportunity’ to turn economy around

    07:26

  • Pete Williams on Watergate break-in: 'Still don't have answers'

    06:50

  • Gov. Polis says Biden has ‘every opportunity’ to turn economy around

    07:26

  • Chuck: ‘Voters want to know that their elected leaders can get things in control’

    03:23

  • Colorado governor to Biden: Drop Trump tariffs and suspend the federal gas tax

    01:58

  • Pence had 'suspicions' of Trump pulling Secret Service 'levers' on Jan. 6, Leonnig reports

    03:08

  • Here are the key quotes from day 3 of Jan. 6 hearings

    05:08

  • January 6th committee has sent a letter to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice

    00:36

  • Never-before-seen Pence bunker photos captivated hearing audiences on Thursday

    02:08

  • GOP operatives hope Jan. 6 hearings disqualify Trump without hurting party

    02:20

  • Street in front of Saudi Arabian embassy officially renamed after late journalist Jamal Khashoggi

    00:36

  • S.C. primary illustrates fine line for Trump critics in midterm elections

    02:48

  • Federal Reserve, employers face 'big questions' on housing prices amid shifting labor preferences

    01:46

  • Jan. 6th witness: Trump 'knew better and exploited' election

    03:00

  • Rep. Mike Johnson slams Democrats for focusing on Jan. 6 hearings

    00:55

  • Trump-backed opponents face incumbents in South Carolina primary

    07:01

Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW June 20 — Rep. Bill Pascrell, Ukraine setbacks, Juneteenth celebrations

50:30

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) defends his caller Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign. Mike Schmidt, Ali Vitali, Vaughn Hillyard discuss the political fallout from the January 6th committee hearings. Ali Arouzi reports from Ukraine after 3 Americans went missing. Shaq Brewster talks about Juneteenth celebrations.June 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Black holidays are 'low-hanging fruit' instead of reform, Univ. of Minn. professor says

    01:41

  • Rep. Pascrell calls on Justice Clarence Thomas to resign

    07:53

  • Jan. 6th committee will subpoena Ginni Thomas, Rep. Pascrell says

    01:14

  • Offices containing so-called ‘RINOS’ aren’t surprised by violent rhetoric, Desjardins says

    00:53

  • Gov. Polis says Biden has ‘every opportunity’ to turn economy around

    07:26

  • Pete Williams on Watergate break-in: 'Still don't have answers'

    06:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All