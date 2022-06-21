IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Verdict reached in Bill Cosby civil trial

Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW June 21 — Katie Hobbs, Rick Hasen, Steve Kornacki

39:42

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) and law professor Rick Hasen discuss the latest evidence produced from the January 6th Select Committee. Eugene Daniels, Doug Heye and Jen Palmieri join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. Steve Kornacki previews Tuesday night’s primaries and runoffs in Alabama, Georgia, Virginia and Washington, DC.June 21, 2022

