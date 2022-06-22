MTP NOW June 22 – Sen. Tim Kaine, Dasha Burns exclusive with Gov. Whitmer, Gene Sperling

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) says Pres. Biden’s meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is an “absolutely horrible idea.” Eugene Sperling, senior adviser to President Biden, defends the administrations moves on reducing inflation. Dasha Burns discusses Michigan abortion trigger laws in an exclusive interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Marc Caputo talks about Andrew Gillum's indictment for wire fraud. June 22, 2022