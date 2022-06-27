MTP NOW June 27 — Rep. Nikema Williams, Leon Panetta, Pete Williams

The fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe resets the calculus in Washington and in key races across the country. Josh Lederman and Dasha Burns report. Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) explains why she signed two letters calling on the White House to do more on abortion. Pete Williams shares the latest in the court battles over state trigger laws. Scott Wong reports on a new January 6th hearing that was added to the calendar. Leon Panetta talks about military recruitment and Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.June 27, 2022