MTP NOW June 27 — Rep. Nikema Williams, Leon Panetta, Pete Williams

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

    06:54

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

  • Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial set to begin July 1 in Moscow

    00:48

  • Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta

    06:39

  • Democrats scramble to solidify abortion messaging and action plan ahead of midterms

    08:43

  • Williams: Public school prayer case is 'another ruling lowering the wall between church and state’

    05:51

  • ‘Surprise witness’ and new evidence to be presented in last minute in Jan. 6th hearing

    03:22

  • House Democrats push Biden for abortion action: ‘We are not done fighting’

    05:08

  • Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

    11:11

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

    01:30

  • Why the 2016 election may ‘turn out to be … the most consequential election in more than 100 years’

    01:42

  • Chuck: Roe decision will ‘supercharge polarization’

    02:28

  • Goodell cannot just remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner, says Hobson

    00:46

  • ‘Progressive heartthrob’ indicted on 21 federal charges

    02:35

  • Gov. Whitmer: Anti-abortion laws take away women’s ‘most important economic decision’

    02:42

  • Tim Kaine: Biden making a 'mistake' meeting with MBS in Saudi Arabia

    06:36

  • Full Panel: Bipartisan gun bill isn’t ‘sweeping change’

    15:02

  • ‘No silver bullet’ on combating high gas prices, WH adviser says

    06:56

  • Chuck Todd: The future of politics looks ‘darker’ as bipartisanship in Washington becomes rare

    03:16

Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW June 27 — Rep. Nikema Williams, Leon Panetta, Pete Williams

49:13

The fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe resets the calculus in Washington and in key races across the country. Josh Lederman and Dasha Burns report. Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) explains why she signed two letters calling on the White House to do more on abortion. Pete Williams shares the latest in the court battles over state trigger laws. Scott Wong reports on a new January 6th hearing that was added to the calendar. Leon Panetta talks about military recruitment and Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.June 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

    06:54

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

  • Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial set to begin July 1 in Moscow

    00:48

  • Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta

    06:39

  • Democrats scramble to solidify abortion messaging and action plan ahead of midterms

    08:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All