Multiple agencies searching for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl last seen on playground
Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are searching for missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar, who was last seen on a playground inside an apartment complex. WOAI's Jim Lefko reports.Dec. 22, 2021
