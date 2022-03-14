IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Multiple attacks on homeless people in NYC and D.C. may be linked, police say

01:07

Officials say they believe the same gunman is responsible for a string of attacks against homeless people in New York City and Washington, D.C. So far, at least two people have been killed and three others injured. WRC’s Paul Wagner reports.March 14, 2022

