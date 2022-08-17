IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Multiple bomb and arson attacks rock insurgency-prone southern Thailand

Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand on Wednesday, injuring seven people in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks. Provinces in southern Thailand have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency, in which the Thai government has battled shadowy groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim provinces.Aug. 17, 2022

