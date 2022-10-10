Burning vehicles, huge crater after explosions rock Kyiv

- Now Playing
Burning vehicles, huge crater after explosions rock Kyiv01:03
- UP NEXT
Russian missiles strike Ukrainian apartment buildings, killing over a dozen00:56
Is the US concerned Putin will be pushed to use nuclear weapons?01:28
Russia’s rocket fire strikes Ukrainian city after Crimea bridge blast01:59
How real is the threat of Putin using nuclear weapons in Ukraine?03:26
Huge explosion damages part of bridge linking Russia and Crimea02:11
Ukrainian human rights organization vow to continue work after Nobel Peace Prize win01:21
Biden: 'Armageddon' risk at highest level since Cuban Missile Crisis02:55
Biden warns risk of 'nuclear Armageddon' is highest since Cuban missile crisis03:02
More Russians fleeing to avoid Putin’s worsening war in Ukraine01:28
Deadly Russian missile strike hits southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia01:07
Report links Ukraine to assassination of Putin ally's daughter01:50
Rescue operations underway after deadly Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine04:05
Putin formally annexes Russia-occupied territory in Ukraine01:35
‘Tears and heartache’: Residents react to Russian kamikaze drone attack near Kyiv01:05
Biden pledges $625M in weapons to Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy01:24
President Zelenskyy lists military gains as Ukrainian flags fly over recaptured territory01:36
Ukraine regains territory from Russian forces in Kherson region02:53
Elon Musk angers Zelenskyy over Twitter poll on Ukraine peace plan00:34
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia sending soldiers to fill 'shoes of the dead'01:39
- Now Playing
Burning vehicles, huge crater after explosions rock Kyiv01:03
- UP NEXT
Russian missiles strike Ukrainian apartment buildings, killing over a dozen00:56
Is the US concerned Putin will be pushed to use nuclear weapons?01:28
Russia’s rocket fire strikes Ukrainian city after Crimea bridge blast01:59
How real is the threat of Putin using nuclear weapons in Ukraine?03:26
Huge explosion damages part of bridge linking Russia and Crimea02:11
Play All