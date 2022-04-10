Multiple fire departments fight large blaze near San Antonio

Two dead, 10 injured in Iowa nightclub shooting01:10
San Jose Home Depot engulfed in massive fire01:25
- Now Playing
Multiple fire departments fight large blaze near San Antonio01:10
- UP NEXT
Georgia gun range owner and family killed in a robbery01:14
Protesters in New York condemn alleged Russian sexual violence in Ukraine01:38
At least 11 injured when a vehicle hit a food truck in Texas01:49
Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot03:10
Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge04:24
Campaign for 4-day work week gains momentum04:25
1 teen dead, 2 others injured in shooting near NYC high school01:17
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years01:44
No convictions in Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial01:27
Rise in Covid subvariant cases01:31
Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station01:24
Law students celebrate Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation02:27
Lawsuit claims 6-year-old boy hit by errant throw at Los Angeles Angels game suffered brain damage02:01
California mother accused of drowning children in bathtub01:44
Illinois man charged after bodies of mother, sister found buried in backyard01:38
New York AG asks judge to hold former President Trump in civil contempt03:56
Watch: Video shows citizens beat man on Los Angeles street for alleged dog abuse02:51
Two dead, 10 injured in Iowa nightclub shooting01:10
San Jose Home Depot engulfed in massive fire01:25
- Now Playing
Multiple fire departments fight large blaze near San Antonio01:10
- UP NEXT
Georgia gun range owner and family killed in a robbery01:14
Protesters in New York condemn alleged Russian sexual violence in Ukraine01:38
At least 11 injured when a vehicle hit a food truck in Texas01:49
Play All