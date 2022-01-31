IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Student describes hearing gunshots at Virginia campus that left two officers dead

    02:45

  Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5

    02:09

  HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats

    01:25

  Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is accusing NFL of racism

    04:05

  Employee-owned companies are retaining more workers during the 'Great Resignation'

    04:40

  New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened 'about every 12 hours,' Wray says

    02:39

  Growing effort to ban books from Texas public school libraries

    03:08

  NFL star Tom Brady announces his retirement from football

    01:34

  One student dead after 'tragic' shooting at Minnesota school

    02:00

  Video appears to show New Jersey snow plow driver target Orthodox Jewish men with spray of snow and ice

    01:38

  Federal prisons on lockdown after deadly fight at Texas facility

    00:50

  UCLA cancels in-person classes following online threats

    01:18

  HBCU campuses in lockdown after receiving bomb threats

    01:35

  Florida GOP seeks to ban discussions on sexual orientation, race in schools

    04:56

  Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for two men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    03:36

  Mike Pence's former chief of staff testifies before House Jan. 6 committee

    04:18

  Bowie State University, Howard University receive bomb threats

    01:26

  Massive fire at North Carolina fertilizer plant leads to emergency evacuations

    01:31

  Jewish businesses vandalized in Chicago

    01:26

  California firefighter shot and killed while fighting dumpster fire

    01:18

NBC News Channel

Multiple historically Black colleges targeted in bomb threats across U.S.

01:39

Several historically Black colleges were under a shelter in place order after they received bomb threats. Howard University, Southern University, and Bowie State University were among the six targeted. Eventually, no devices were found and no one was injured. WRC’s Tracee Wilkins report.Jan. 31, 2022

