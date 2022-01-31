Multiple historically Black colleges targeted in bomb threats across U.S.
01:39
Several historically Black colleges were under a shelter in place order after they received bomb threats. Howard University, Southern University, and Bowie State University were among the six targeted. Eventually, no devices were found and no one was injured. WRC’s Tracee Wilkins report.Jan. 31, 2022
UP NEXT
Student describes hearing gunshots at Virginia campus that left two officers dead
02:45
Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5
02:09
HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats
01:25
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is accusing NFL of racism
04:05
Employee-owned companies are retaining more workers during the ‘Great Resignation’
04:40
New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened ‘about every 12 hours,’ Wray says