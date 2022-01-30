IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

High carbon monoxide levels at Ohio hotel leave multiple hospitalized

01:49

More than a dozen guests including six children were hospitalized after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in an Ohio hotel. Investigators are searching for the cause of the leak. WCMH’s Matthew Herchik reports.Jan. 30, 2022

