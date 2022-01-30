High carbon monoxide levels at Ohio hotel leave multiple hospitalized
01:49
More than a dozen guests including six children were hospitalized after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in an Ohio hotel. Investigators are searching for the cause of the leak. WCMH’s Matthew Herchik reports.Jan. 30, 2022
UP NEXT
NTSB: Investigators will put collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh under 'microscope'
01:29
San Diego political leaders' home set on fire in potential arson
01:31
DNA evidence links man to 4 Colorado murders dating back more than 40 years
01:47
Civilian dive team solves two-year missing person case
03:35
How cities like Phoenix are updating infrastructure to combat extreme weather