BREAKING: High-level Proud Boys member pleads guilty to Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy charge

Multiple injured, at least one killed, in Las Vegas stabbing

01:27

Police in Las Vegas say at least one person was killed and others injured in a stabbing in Las Vegas. KSNV’s Steve Wolford reports.Oct. 6, 2022

