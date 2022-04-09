IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 11 injured when a vehicle hit a food truck in Texas

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot

    03:10

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Campaign for 4-day work week gains momentum

    04:25

  • 1 teen dead, 2 others injured in shooting near NYC high school

    01:17

  • Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years

    01:44

  • No convictions in Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial

    01:27

  • Rise in Covid subvariant cases

    01:31

  • Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station

    01:24

  • Law students celebrate Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

    02:27

  • Lawsuit claims 6-year-old boy hit by errant throw at Los Angeles Angels game suffered brain damage

    02:01

  • California mother accused of drowning children in bathtub

    01:44

  • Illinois man charged after bodies of mother, sister found buried in backyard

    01:38

  • New York AG asks judge to hold former President Trump in civil contempt

    03:56

  • Watch: Video shows citizens beat man on Los Angeles street for alleged dog abuse 

    02:51

  • Senate confirms Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

    10:57

  • Justice Department prosecuting massive pandemic relief fraud: ‘Our work is far from over’

    03:38

  • Southern cities rocked by storms begin surveying the damage

    01:14

  • Two men charged with impersonating federal agents

    00:55

  • Kentucky Gov. Beshear vetoes charter school funding bill, calls for investment in public schools

    05:42

NBC News Channel

At least 11 injured when a vehicle hit a food truck in Texas

01:49

Authorities in Austin, Texas, say at least eleven people were injured when a vehicle struck a food truck. At least two people were reported as having potentially life-threatening injuries, officials say.April 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    At least 11 injured when a vehicle hit a food truck in Texas

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot

    03:10

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Campaign for 4-day work week gains momentum

    04:25

  • 1 teen dead, 2 others injured in shooting near NYC high school

    01:17

  • Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All