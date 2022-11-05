IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    At least 15 killed in fire at Russian nightclub

    00:53
NBC News

At least 15 killed in fire at Russian nightclub

00:53

Authorities say at least 15 people are dead and multiple others injured after a fire erupted at a nightclub in Kostroma, Russia. Investigators say the blaze broke out after someone fired a flare gun during a dispute inside the building.Nov. 5, 2022

