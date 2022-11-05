At least 15 killed in fire at Russian nightclub

- Now Playing
At least 15 killed in fire at Russian nightclub00:53
- UP NEXT
Discovery of King Tut’s tomb celebrated 100 years later01:42
Russia’s threats to Ukrainian exports intensifies hunger crisis in East Africa01:29
South Korea scrambles fighter jets in response to North Korean aircraft01:18
Putin says civilians must be evacuated from most dangerous areas of Kherson00:40
Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué announces his retirement00:46
German Chancellor Scholz meets President Xi on one-day visit to China01:05
Brittney Griner meets with U.S. officials in jail01:03
North Korea missile tests escalate tensions with U.S., South Korea01:27
Imran Khan shot and wounded campaigning in Pakistan01:00
‘Thank you for not abandoning us’: Ukrainian POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Russia00:55
Benjamin Netanyahu to become Israeli prime minister again02:44
North Korean missile test fails, according to South Korean officials02:31
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says03:32
North Korea’s missiles prompt Japan to activate warning system00:28
Delhi's air quality index breaches 'hazardous' category as smog descends00:50
Hurricane Lisa takes a swipe at Belize00:34
Brazil's Bolsonaro tells protesters to lift blockades01:04
North Korea tests ICBM, launches other missiles01:33
Khamenei on Iran protesters: ‘The Islamic system will punish these criminals’01:21
- Now Playing
At least 15 killed in fire at Russian nightclub00:53
- UP NEXT
Discovery of King Tut’s tomb celebrated 100 years later01:42
Russia’s threats to Ukrainian exports intensifies hunger crisis in East Africa01:29
South Korea scrambles fighter jets in response to North Korean aircraft01:18
Putin says civilians must be evacuated from most dangerous areas of Kherson00:40
Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué announces his retirement00:46
Play All