High-rise ‘hotels’ for hogs highlight China’s new approach to farming

Multistory sow breeding farm in Guangxi, China, illustrates intensive farming expansion
Farmers in southern China plan to build new multistory sow breeding centers, including two 13-story units, to house around 30,000 animals.
