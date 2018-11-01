Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

China

Multistory sow breeding farm in Guangxi, China, illustrates intensive farming expansion

Farmers in southern China plan to build new multistory sow breeding centers, including two 13-story units, to house around 30,000 animals.May.11.2018

China

  • High-rise ‘hotels’ for hogs highlight China’s new approach to farming

    01:20

  • Kim Jong Un jets into China, seeks ‘mutual trust with the U.S.’

    00:38

  • Watch 1,374 drones dance across the sky over ancient Chinese city

    00:47

  • China shows off military muscle as aircraft carrier hosts combat drill

    00:38

  • Trump sends troops to Mexico border amid fears of China trade war

    05:34

  • Fears of trade war after Trump threatens more tariffs against China

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News