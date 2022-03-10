Mummified body found in wall of historic Oakland convention center
Construction crews remodeling the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, California, discovered a mummified body trapped in a wall that was being deconstructed. KNTV's Cheryl Hurd reports.March 10, 2022
Mummified body found in wall of historic Oakland convention center
