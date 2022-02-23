Mummified remains of eight children from pre-Inca times displayed in Peru
00:55
Archaeologists presented the mummified remains of 20 individuals, eight of them thought to be child sacrifices, found recently at a large pre-Inca excavation in Cajamarquilla, near Lima, Peru.Feb. 23, 2022
Now Playing
Mummified remains of eight children from pre-Inca times displayed in Peru
00:55
UP NEXT
Watch: Flooded Spanish village emerges from reservoir
00:53
Clever crows trained to collect trash
00:30
Meet Methuselah, thought to be world's oldest living aquarium fish
00:54
Watch: World's largest fish breeding area discovered in Antarctica
00:46
Rare Roman-era wooden figure found in waterlogged ditch in England