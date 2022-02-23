IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mummified remains of eight children from pre-Inca times displayed in Peru

Mummified remains of eight children from pre-Inca times displayed in Peru

Archaeologists presented the mummified remains of 20 individuals, eight of them thought to be child sacrifices, found recently at a large pre-Inca excavation in Cajamarquilla, near Lima, Peru.Feb. 23, 2022

