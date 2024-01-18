IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Pakistan strikes at 'terrorist hideouts' inside Iran

    00:31

  • At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza

    01:30

  • WATCH: Armed robber wearing creepy clown mask holds up store in Australia

    00:39

  • Explosion at fireworks factory in Thailand kills at least 20

    01:06

  • ‘It’s really unusual’: Commentator discusses health of senior royals

    02:18

  • Kenyan pastor accused of cult that lures hundreds to their death

    02:25

  • Watch: Japan’s husband-throwing event aims to strengthen marriage bonds

    01:17

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

    01:34

  • China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49

  • Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll

    01:14

  • Video shows fire ants forming rafts to survive Australia floods

    00:30

  • Heavy bombing in Gaza causes residents to flee

    00:54

  • Japanese I.T. company apologizes for post office scandal in U.K.

    03:14

  • U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths

    03:28

  • U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region

    02:08

  • War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    02:14

  • North Korea no longer pursues reconciliation with South Korea

    00:36

  • New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas

    02:15

  • Search continues for Navy SEALs missing in Gulf of Aden

    01:01

  • Fredrick X brings in new era of Danish royalty with Australian-born queen

    03:10

'We had to work through a few things' during Schwarzenegger stop, Munich official says

00:49

Actor and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger was checked by customs officials at Munich Airport and detained for a period of time, a customs officer said.Jan. 18, 2024

