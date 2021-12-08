Murder charges filed in brutal Baltimore church stabbing
Investigators say suspect Manzie Smith, Jr. was working for a contractor at Baltimore's Southern Baptist Church the day Evelyn Player was stabbed to death in a bathroom. WBAL's Lisa Robinson reports.Dec. 8, 2021
