Crime & Courts

Murdered California police officer’s brother gives emotional statement after suspect arrested

02:39

The man suspected of gunning down California police officer Ronil Singh during a traffic stop was arrested Friday after a two-day manhunt. Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson made the announcement to reporters, also revealing the suspect had crossed the Arizona border into the U.S. illegally and had gang affiliations. The deceased officer’s brother, Reggie Singh, emotionally thanked law enforcement for their efforts.Dec. 28, 2018

  • Slain officer's brother gives emotional statement after suspect arrest

    02:39

  • Georgia community reacts to children’s bodies found buried

    01:36

  • California Gov. Brown orders new DNA testing in murder case involving Kevin Cooper

    01:25

  • Authorities searching across state-lines for any sign of missing Colorado mom’s body

    01:00

  • Kevin Spacey faces felony sexual assault charge

    01:20

  • Kelsey Berreth case: Evidence discovered in Idaho, police say

    02:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All