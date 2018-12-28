Slain officer's brother gives emotional statement after suspect arrest

Murdered California police officer’s brother gives emotional statement after suspect arrested 02:39 copied!

The man suspected of gunning down California police officer Ronil Singh during a traffic stop was arrested Friday after a two-day manhunt. Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson made the announcement to reporters, also revealing the suspect had crossed the Arizona border into the U.S. illegally and had gang affiliations. The deceased officer’s brother, Reggie Singh, emotionally thanked law enforcement for their efforts.

