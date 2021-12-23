IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Musicians spreading holiday cheer in hospitals across U.S. (Part 1)

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Musicians spreading holiday cheer in hospitals across U.S. (Part 2)

    02:17

  • Blood test detects over 50 types of cancer (Part 1)

    02:31

  • Blood test detects over 50 types of cancer (Part 2)

    01:28

  • How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 1)

    02:05

  • How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 2)

    02:08

  • Climate change in Guatemala: Between starvation and migration (Part 1)

    06:51

  • Climate change in Guatemala: Between starvation and migration (Part 2)

    05:11

  • A look at St. Louis' iconic Gateway Arch (Part 1)

    02:01

  • A look at St. Louis' iconic Gateway Arch (Part 2)

    01:58

  • Extended interview: Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on ‘West Side Story’ remake (Part 1)

    03:03

  • Extended interview: Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on ‘West Side Story’ remake (Part 2)

    03:18

  • Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 1)

    03:46

  • Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 2)

    02:24

  • Family of Afghan baby handed to U.S. Marine in Kabul shares their story (Part 1)

    02:36

  • Family of Afghan baby handed to U.S. Marine in Kabul shares their story (Part 2)

    02:41

  • Henry Montgomery, who paved the way for juvenile lifers to seek parole, free after nearly 58 years (Part 1)

    04:08

  • Henry Montgomery, who paved the way for juvenile lifers to seek parole, free after nearly 58 years (Part 2)

    02:43

  • Cure Violence hopes to interrupt crime for a safer St. Louis (Part 1)

    01:58

  • Cure Violence hopes to interrupt crime for a safer St. Louis (Part 2)

    02:55

Nightly Films

Musicians spreading holiday cheer in hospitals across U.S. (Part 1)

01:43

The nonprofit Musicians on Call is bringing music to the bedside of patients across the county this holiday season. Volunteers have gone virtual since the start of the pandemic, hosting performances via Zoom.Dec. 23, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Musicians spreading holiday cheer in hospitals across U.S. (Part 1)

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Musicians spreading holiday cheer in hospitals across U.S. (Part 2)

    02:17

  • Blood test detects over 50 types of cancer (Part 1)

    02:31

  • Blood test detects over 50 types of cancer (Part 2)

    01:28

  • How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 1)

    02:05

  • How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 2)

    02:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All