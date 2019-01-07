Muslim youth group cleans Independence Mall in Philadelphia amid government shutdown 00:47 copied!

Amidst the government shutdown members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association volunteered to pick up liter at the Independence Mall in Philadelphia. The group had five local chapters with more than 70 members volunteering to help clean national parks around the country. The park was starting to see the effects of its furloughed federal workers not being able to maintain its pristine landscape.

