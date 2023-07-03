IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Prigozhin's mutiny was an attempt to 'destabilize' Russia, defense minister says

    Russian TV shows Putin mobbed by residents of Derbent

  • Inside daring effort to rescue Ukrainian children

  • Several killed in Russian missile strike on pizza restaurant in eastern Ukraine

  • ‘They will squash you like a bug’: Lukashenko claims credit for stopping Russian rebels

  • Putin hails military and law enforcement for quick response to Wagner uprising

  • Russia drops criminal case over armed rebellion by Wagner Group

  • Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

  • Putin speaks out about Wagner Group rebellion

  • Biden says U.S. ‘not involved’ with Wagner revolt in Russia

  • Watch: Video appears to show Wagner troops leaving the Voronezh region

  • Questions remain in Russia in aftermath of rebellion

  • 'No evidence of any more motion' by Wagner Group, Sen. Schumer says

  • Moscow residents react to Wagner Group’s armed rebellion

  • Former U.S. ambassador to Russia weighs in on unprecedented armed rebellion

  • A closer look at the man behind the armed rebellion in Russia

  • Fighters with mercenary group rebel against Russian government

  • Wagner chief claims control of military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don

  • Putin calls armed rebellion ‘a stab in the back’ in national address

  • Wagner boss says Russian military chiefs lie to Putin and public

Prigozhin's mutiny was an attempt to 'destabilize' Russia, defense minister says

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has made his first public comments about Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny, describing it as “an attempt to destabilize the situation in Russia.”July 3, 2023

