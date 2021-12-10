IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Diners offered gold leaf-covered steak in Vietnam

    00:55

  • Myanmar cities quiet in 'silent strike' protest against military government

    00:36

  • Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive

    02:07

  • Chinese hypersonic weapons 'increases tension,' defense secretary says

    00:44

  • Man rescued after clinging to capsized boat for 22 hours

    00:51

  • Thai pizza chain creates buzz with new cannabis pizza

    00:47

  • Japanese fans celebrate Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani being named MVP

    00:52

  • Indian farmers celebrate government climbdown

    00:46

  • Wild boars euthanized in Hong Kong after policeman bitten

    00:48

  • Biden, Xi hold virtual summit amid rising U.S.-China tensions

    01:35

  • Hindu faithful in India wade into river topped with toxic foam

    00:42

  • Colleagues speak out after U.S. journalist Danny Fenster jailed by Myanmar

    01:16

  • China's Xi warns APEC summit of Cold War divisions in Asia-Pacific

    00:58

  • Images show mock-ups of U.S. warships in Chinese desert

    00:54

  • Diwali firecrackers create hazardous smog in Indian capital

    00:45

  • At least 22 killed after bus plunges into ravine in Pakistani Kashmir

    00:35

  • These Beijing residents refuse to stockpile groceries

    01:12

  • Deadly attack on Kabul hospital leaves multiple casualties

    01:16

  • India's prime minister surprises COP26 with 2070 target for net zero emissions

    01:36

  • Disneyland Shanghai shuts unexpectedly, tests all visitors and staff after Covid scare

    01:00

NBC News

Myanmar cities quiet in 'silent strike' protest against military government

00:36

Citizens across Myanmar undertook a "silent strike" on Friday leaving highways and shopping areas empty in protest at the current military government.Dec. 10, 2021

  • Diners offered gold leaf-covered steak in Vietnam

    00:55

  • Myanmar cities quiet in 'silent strike' protest against military government

    00:36

  • Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive

    02:07

  • Chinese hypersonic weapons 'increases tension,' defense secretary says

    00:44

  • Man rescued after clinging to capsized boat for 22 hours

    00:51

  • Thai pizza chain creates buzz with new cannabis pizza

    00:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All