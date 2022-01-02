Myanmar’s military reverts to scorched-earth tactics amid nationwide crackdowns
01:31
Share this -
copied
Drone footage shows buildings engulfed by fire in Thantlang, Myanmar, almost a year after the military seized power in the country. According to the Chin Human Rights Organization, the footage shows the latest escalation in violence towards civilians and the growing opposition.Jan. 2, 2022
Now Playing
Myanmar’s military reverts to scorched-earth tactics amid nationwide crackdowns
01:31
UP NEXT
Firefighters battle flames at South Africa’s parliament building
00:47
Desmond Tutu laid to rest in South Africa
01:46
Romans dive into River Tiber to mark New Year
01:34
Happy New Year: Watch how the world rang in 2022
04:16
Biden and Putin hold high-stakes phone call amid Ukraine tension