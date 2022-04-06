MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he gave $800K to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters' defense fund, a violation of Colorado law
02:09
Vocal election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says he gave $800,000 to a defense fund for indicted county clerk Tina Peters. Colorado law prohibits gifts over $65. KUSA's Marshall Zelinger reports.April 6, 2022
UP NEXT
AG Garland announces new actions targeting ‘criminal activity associated with the Russian regime’
04:45
Making the case for reform at the U.N.
06:34
Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine
06:17
Bipartisan vote moves Ketanji Brown Jackson closer to confirmation
01:09
Will domestic threats to democracy spark bipartisanship?
08:00
Donny Deutsch: Biden's job is up, but his brand is down