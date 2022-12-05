IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 77-year-old Colorado woman shaken after false ‘Find my iPhone’ ping led SWAT to her door

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    N.C. officials say firearm used to 'disable' equipment causing power outage

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Bodycam footage shows Connecticut police arresting father wanted in killing of daughter

    01:31

  • Nebraska man sentenced for leaving noose for Black coworker

    01:49

  • FedEx driver confesses to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police locate body

    01:08

  • Disappearance of 7-year-old Texas girl prompts 200-person search

    01:33

  • Deputy accused of California ‘catfish’ murders ‘kept to himself’, neighbors say

    02:10

  • Houston police charge man with murder of Migos rapper Takeoff

    02:10

  • Man indicted for 1980 murder of Florida woman

    02:26

  • Family demands answers after Austin police shooting leaves man dead on his own porch

    03:09

  • Mindfulness program helping kids manage stress

    01:56

  • Ye banned from Twitter following antisemitic post

    02:03

  • Biden meets with Prince William in Boston

    02:03

  • Flu cases skyrocket nationwide, pushing hospitals to brink

    01:35

  • U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

    02:13

  • ‘We’ll be your worst nightmare’: Florida sheriff to crack down on ‘disruptive’ students

    01:15

  • Police say rapper Takeoff was an 'innocent bystander' on night of fatal shooting

    01:11

  • Four Navy sailors die by apparent suicide at same Virginia facility within weeks

    02:38

  • Gay soccer team works to make safe space for players amid backlash to Qatar World Cup

    03:51

  • Parents putting unborn kids on daycare waiting lists

    03:03

NBC News Channel

N.C. officials say firearm used to 'disable' equipment causing power outage

01:49

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a firearm was used to “disable the equipment” that led to widespread power outages in North Carolina. An estimated 45,000 customers were without electricity late Saturday. “To the perpetrators out there, we will find you,” said Fields.Dec. 5, 2022

  • 77-year-old Colorado woman shaken after false ‘Find my iPhone’ ping led SWAT to her door

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    N.C. officials say firearm used to 'disable' equipment causing power outage

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Bodycam footage shows Connecticut police arresting father wanted in killing of daughter

    01:31

  • Nebraska man sentenced for leaving noose for Black coworker

    01:49

  • FedEx driver confesses to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police locate body

    01:08

  • Disappearance of 7-year-old Texas girl prompts 200-person search

    01:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All