N.Y. midwife falsified thousands of vaccine records

New York midwife Jeanette Breen has been fined $300,000 for giving homeopathic pellets to 1,500 children instead of required vaccinations. She also entered nearly 12,500 false vaccine records into New York's Immunization Information System since 2019. WNBC's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.Jan. 19, 2024

