    Naama Issachar speaks out on life in Russian detention with Brittney Griner's trial ongoing (Part 1)

    04:17
    Naama Issachar speaks out on life in Russian detention with Brittney Griner's trial ongoing (Part 2)

    03:46

  • Mayor Eric Adams on rising crime in New York City: extended interview (Part 1)

    01:52

  • Mayor Eric Adams on rising crime in New York City: extended interview (Part 2)

    02:39

  • Eyes in the Sky: The Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes (Part 1)

    03:39

  • Eyes in the Sky: The Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes (Part 2)

    03:01

  • Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 1)

    03:10

  • Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 2)

    02:38

  • A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 1)

    02:50

  • A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 2)

    03:28

  • How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 1)

    02:37

  • How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 2)

    01:34

  • Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Her Reign (Part 1)

    06:01

  • Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: The Future of the Monarchy (Part 2)

    03:34

  • How a sailor reunited with the Vietnamese refugees he rescued after the fall of Saigon (Part 1)

    04:43

  • How a sailor reunited with the Vietnamese refugees he rescued after the fall of Saigon (Part 2)

    03:42

  • Armed Forces Day: Explaining the U.S. military branches for kids (Part 1)

    02:55

  • Armed Forces Day: Explaining the U.S. military branches for kids (Part 2)

    01:46

  • Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)

    02:24

  • Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)

    02:42

Naama Issachar speaks out on life in Russian detention with Brittney Griner's trial ongoing (Part 1)

After learning of WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia, Naama Issachar knew she needed to share her story. While traveling in 2019, Issachar had a layover in Moscow. After authorities found cannabis in her bag, she spent the next 10 months in a facility until she was pardoned by President Putin. She shares her story exclusively with NBC News’ Kate Snow.July 18, 2022

