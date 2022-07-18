Naama Issachar speaks out on life in Russian detention with Brittney Griner's trial ongoing (Part 2)

Naama Issachar, who was held for 10 month in Moscow starting in 2019, is speaking out about her experience as Brittney Griner’s Russian detention stretches on. Issachar tells NBC News’ Kate Snow that she was held in cells with up to 40 other women. Issachar says that she was given food, but not toilet paper or feminine hygiene products, and was taken to a cell with an open air roof for one hour a day.July 18, 2022