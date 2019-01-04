Donald Trump

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer brief press after meeting with Trump on shutdown

02:49

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer brief press after meeting with President Trump on shutdown saying that he threatened to keep the government shut down for "months or even years" if he doesn't get money for the wall.Jan. 4, 2019

