NBC News

Nancy Pelosi portrait unveiled, John Boehner pays tearful tribute

01:50

Nancy Pelosi's official portrait was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol, where former House Speaker John Boehner paid a tearful tribute, saying "no other speaker of the House in the modern era — Republican or Democrat — has wielded the gavel with such authority."Dec. 15, 2022

