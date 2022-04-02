IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NASA runs final tests on rocket for Artemis I mission

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Inside U.S. Space Force as it guards against potential attacks

    03:19

  • US astronaut, Russian cosmonauts return to Earth amid Ukraine tensions

    03:20

  • Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more

    05:07

  • Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is

    01:53

  • Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

    00:36

  • 'World's most powerful rocket' rolls to launch pad

    00:49

  • Explore the edge of space in new space travel option

    03:15

  • Pete Davidson set to go to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

    00:40

  • Global space relations jeopardized by Russian invasion of Ukraine

    04:31

  • Exclusive look at rover that could be heading to the moon

    01:33

  • Artemis Mission crew talks landing the first woman on the moon

    06:55

  • Meet the women behind NASA’s Artemis Mission to the moon

    04:40

  • Pete Davidson reportedly in talks to travel to space with Blue Origin

    00:27

  • Space junk headed for a crash landing on the surface of the moon

    03:00

  • Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announces 3 new missions to space with SpaceX

    02:51

  • Debut Astra satellite launch ends in failure

    01:12

  • International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

    07:02

  • Meet the women behind NASA’s return to the moon

    04:46

  • SpaceX rocket to crash into the moon in weeks

    02:32

NBC News Channel

NASA runs final tests on rocket for Artemis I mission

00:42

NASA held a wet dress rehearsal on the Space Launch System rocket, going through standard operations and a full launch countdown to test readiness for flight.April 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    NASA runs final tests on rocket for Artemis I mission

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Inside U.S. Space Force as it guards against potential attacks

    03:19

  • US astronaut, Russian cosmonauts return to Earth amid Ukraine tensions

    03:20

  • Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more

    05:07

  • Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is

    01:53

  • Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

    00:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All