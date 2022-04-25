IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: N.Y. judge holds Trump in contempt for failing to produce documents in attorney general probe

    National Guard soldier drowns in Rio Grande trying to save struggling migrant

    01:10
    South Carolina police officer shot to death responding to domestic dispute

    02:23

  • Three children missing after falling into Mississippi River

    01:43

  • Workers at second Staten Island Amazon facility set to hold union vote

    05:15

  • Twitter's board considering Elon Musk’s $46.5 billion offer, according to reports

    00:29

  • Social media rallies behind Johnny Depp in defamation trial

    03:56

  • Biden’s 'Uniting for Ukraine’ program to admit Ukrainian refugees begins

    03:35

  • Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    07:53

  • Blinken, Austin tell Zelenskyy his courage is inspirational during Kyiv visit

    02:08

  • At least 1 firefighter killed, multiple injured after fire in NYC

    00:49

  • Wildfires across the Tornado Alley continue to grow

    01:42

  • Family of victims ‘cautiously optimistic’ ahead of retrial for man charged with killing 18

    01:49

  • Supporters trying to stop execution of Texas mother citing new evidence

    02:19

  • Fire season begins with nearly one million acres torched

    01:30

  • Police looking for a motive in DC sniper shooting

    01:41

  • New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

    03:54

  • Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

    03:50

  • Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law

    02:51

  • Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 2020

    02:26

  • Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34

NBC News Channel

National Guard soldier drowns in Rio Grande trying to save struggling migrant

01:10

Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans was conducting border patrol operations as part of Operation Lone Star when he drowned trying to help a migrant struggling in the Rio Grande. KXAS' David Goins reports.April 25, 2022

