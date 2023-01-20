IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

    05:06

  • Meet the Press minute: Monica Lewinsky’s attorney says in 1998 they ‘are frozen in place’ because they ‘are in jeopardy’

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    National Right to Life Committee President: "National consensus" is needed before federal action

    07:52
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecuting providers is ‘new’ frontier in abortion debate: Reid Wilson

    06:20

  • Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’

    10:17

  • ‘This economy cannot afford any more weight on it’: former Obama adviser

    01:19

  • Chuck Todd: Americans are witnessing an economic crisis being manufactured before our eyes

    04:27

  • Mayor Lumumba: A federal consent decree had been in place for wastewater in Jackson, Mississippi

    07:30

  • Gen X and Gen Z take different political paths, polls show

    09:21

  • It's 'dangerous' to be a female candidate in current violent political environment: Full Panel

    09:56

  • Albuquerque Police Chief: ‘Large quantity of fentanyl pills’ recovered from Pena’s co-conspirator

    05:54

  • 'Based on lies': Chuck Todd on Pena’s motivation for violence

    02:52

  • Any anti-abortion legislation ‘headed straight for the trashcan,’ Virginia state senator says

    04:44

  • MTP Minute: Nixon predicts in 1988 what his presidency will be remembered for

    00:53

  • Failed GOP candidate arrested in shooting at homes of Democrats in Albuquerque

    10:05

  • Full Panel: White House beginning to ‘punch back for the first time’ over classified documents

    16:43

  • White House in 'damage control mode' amid mounting questions about classified documents

    02:49

  • Younger generations now carry the 'burden' MLK Jr. once carried, Smithsonian secretary says

    05:26

  • Twitty: Russian military’s strategy is to ‘break the will of the Ukrainian people’

    04:40

  • California storm impacts will be felt for ‘6 months to a year,’ says county supervisor

    04:28

Meet the Press NOW

National Right to Life Committee President: "National consensus" is needed before federal action

07:52

President of the National Right to Life Committee Carol Tobias joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the future of the anti-abortion movement. “It’s going to be a long time before we’re able to do something at the national level,” Tobias said.Jan. 20, 2023

  • Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

    05:06

  • Meet the Press minute: Monica Lewinsky’s attorney says in 1998 they ‘are frozen in place’ because they ‘are in jeopardy’

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    National Right to Life Committee President: "National consensus" is needed before federal action

    07:52
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecuting providers is ‘new’ frontier in abortion debate: Reid Wilson

    06:20

  • Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’

    10:17

  • ‘This economy cannot afford any more weight on it’: former Obama adviser

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All