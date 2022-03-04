IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden under bipartisan pressure to block Russian oil sales

  • Powerful moments nine days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge

  • Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

  • Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens

  • Video from Russian Defense Ministry claims to show captured Ukrainian port city

  • Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

  • Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces

  • Ukrainian refugees find solace in neighboring European countries

  • Furious Zelenskyy says NATO has ‘given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities’

  • Biden grants Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians already in U.S.

    ‘We have seen the use of cluster bombs’: NATO chief supports Putin war crimes probe

    ‘Kids screaming, mothers screaming, it’s so crazy’: Terrified crowds rush to escape Kyiv

  • Putin warns neighboring countries ‘not to exacerbate the situation’

  • Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Harry Smith reflects on the resiliency of Ukrainian citizens

  • Richard Engel describes heartbreaking scenes at Ukrainian train stations as families separate

  • How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country

  • Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’

NBC News

‘We have seen the use of cluster bombs’: NATO chief supports Putin war crimes probe

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law,” said Jens Stoltenberg, as he welcomed the launch of an International Criminal Court investigation. “We have to make sure that President Putin and the president of Belarus are held accountable for what they do.”March 4, 2022

