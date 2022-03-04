‘We have seen the use of cluster bombs’: NATO chief supports Putin war crimes probe
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law,” said Jens Stoltenberg, as he welcomed the launch of an International Criminal Court investigation. “We have to make sure that President Putin and the president of Belarus are held accountable for what they do.”March 4, 2022
