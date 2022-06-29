IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

NATO chief: ‘Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes’

01:19

Speaking to reporters at the NATO summit in Madrid, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg identified Russia as “the most significant and direct threat to our security,” and welcomed the decision of Sweden and Finland to join the alliance, saying, “President Putin did not succeed in closing NATO’s door.”June 29, 2022

