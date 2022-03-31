IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NATO expects ‘additional offensive actions’ in Ukraine despite Russia’s promise to de-escalate

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the efforts to send books to children who fled Ukraine

    02:31

  • Putin feels misled by his military amid fighting in Ukraine, US claims

    02:20

  • Russian military appears to be losing ground in Ukraine

    02:50

  • Ukrainian soldiers patrol Kyiv outskirts recaptured from Russia troops

    00:59

  • Zelenskyy calls on Australian lawmakers to impose tougher sanctions on Russia

    02:24

  • Ukrainian family escapes war-torn city relieved to arrive in U.S.

    01:09

  • Zelenskyy says Russia massing troops in Donbas for new attacks

    01:50

  • Ukraine takes back village outside Kharkiv from Russian soldiers

    03:16

  • The race to evacuate Ukraine’s older population

    01:56

  • White House: Putin receives misinformation about the war

    01:43

  • Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations

    01:30

  • Analyzing where Russia could reposition military forces in Ukraine

    03:18

  • Zelenskyy tells Norwegian lawmakers Europe's future is being decided now

    01:12

  • Russia suggests potential meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

    01:53

  • Ukraine remains skeptical amid Russia’s pledge to ease attacks

    02:03

  • Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform at Ukrainian fundraiser

    01:34

  • Recaptured Ukraine city of Irpin left with destruction from Russian invasion

    01:05

  • Odesa prepares for Russian attacks

    01:44

  • Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border

    01:59

NBC News

NATO expects ‘additional offensive actions’ in Ukraine despite Russia’s promise to de-escalate

01:08

According to NATO, Russia does not appear to be scaling back attacks in Ukraine but is instead “repositioning” to join forces elsewhere in the country. Russia had promised during talks in Istanbul on Tuesday that it would de-escalate operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv to "increase mutual trust” in Ukraine.March 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    NATO expects ‘additional offensive actions’ in Ukraine despite Russia’s promise to de-escalate

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the efforts to send books to children who fled Ukraine

    02:31

  • Putin feels misled by his military amid fighting in Ukraine, US claims

    02:20

  • Russian military appears to be losing ground in Ukraine

    02:50

  • Ukrainian soldiers patrol Kyiv outskirts recaptured from Russia troops

    00:59

  • Zelenskyy calls on Australian lawmakers to impose tougher sanctions on Russia

    02:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All