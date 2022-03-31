NATO expects ‘additional offensive actions’ in Ukraine despite Russia’s promise to de-escalate
According to NATO, Russia does not appear to be scaling back attacks in Ukraine but is instead “repositioning” to join forces elsewhere in the country. Russia had promised during talks in Istanbul on Tuesday that it would de-escalate operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv to "increase mutual trust” in Ukraine.March 31, 2022
