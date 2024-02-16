WATCH: Navalny appears in court the day before he died

Video from Feb. 15 showed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny making a remote appearance from Kharp at a court in Kovrov, Russia. Navalny appeared to joke with the judge, asking him to send money from his "huge federal" salary. Russia's penitentiary service said that Navalny had "felt unwell" after a walk on Friday and "almost immediately lost consciousness." Medical staff were unable to resuscitate him.Feb. 16, 2024