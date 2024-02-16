IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
WATCH: Navalny appears in court the day before he died
Feb. 16, 2024

NBC News

WATCH: Navalny appears in court the day before he died

00:26

Video from Feb. 15 showed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny making a remote appearance from Kharp at a court in Kovrov, Russia. Navalny appeared to joke with the judge, asking him to send money from his "huge federal" salary. Russia's penitentiary service said that Navalny had "felt unwell" after a walk on Friday and "almost immediately lost consciousness." Medical staff were unable to resuscitate him.Feb. 16, 2024

