Navalny's widow lines up to cast ballot in Berlin protest against Putin
March 17, 202400:42
    Navalny's widow lines up to cast ballot in Berlin protest against Putin

Navalny's widow lines up to cast ballot in Berlin protest against Putin

00:42

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, lined up with Russian voters in Berlin to cast a vote in the presidential election. Navalnaya was applauded as she participated in a protest action called “Noon against Putin,” aimed at overwhelming polling stations.March 17, 2024

