NBC News

Navy commander says Houthis could block commercial paths for months

00:42

In an interview with Rear Admiral Marc Miguez, he says the threat Houthis pose to to commercial ships is "substantial." NBC News’ Courtney Kube reports from on board the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.Feb. 5, 2024

