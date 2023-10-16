IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Martin Fletcher talks ‘realistic endgame’ in Israel-Hamas war

  • US charters cruise ship to evacuate Americans from Israel

  • Operation underway to evacuate American citizens from Israel

  • Landlord fatally stabs Palestinian American child in Illinois

  • 270+ Americans return to US after evacuations from Israel

  • Inside Israel’s ‘enormous and complex’ operation against Hamas

  • Israel promises airstrikes until Hamas is driven from power

    WATCH: NBC News anchor Lester Holt takes cover during rocket intercept in Israel

    NBC News' Josh Lederman reports from Haifa where U.S. citizens await evacuation to Cyprus

  • WATCH: Crowd gathers at Gaza's Rafah crossing waiting to enter Egypt

  • Americans wait in Haifa, Israel, for a ship to evacuate them to Cyprus

  • Israel's military has massed tanks on Gaza's border near Ashkelon

  • From trance to terror: The Supernova music festival massacre

  • ‘Sad, horrified and shocked:’ People living in Israel describe life amid war

  • NBC News Special Report: Israel-Hamas War (October 15)

  • Former NBC Tel Aviv bureau chief reflects on past conflicts amid Israel-Hamas war

  • FBI warns of increased threats of violence in wake of Israel-Hamas war

  • Flight lands in Tampa with U.S. nationals who evacuated Israel

  • Schumer and Romney one-on-one in Israel

  • The challenges of evacuations at Rafah crossing amid Israel-Hamas war

WATCH: NBC News anchor Lester Holt takes cover during rocket intercept in Israel

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt took cover by the side of the road to Ashkelon as a rocket soared overhead and was intercepted by Israeli defenses.Oct. 16, 2023

