  • U.S. says Egypt will open Rafah border crossing for Gaza aid

    04:29
    'We should stop this madness and start talking,' Jordan's foreign minister says

    04:10
    What is preventing aid from getting to Gaza from Egypt?

    03:06

  • Biden: ‘Highly unlikely’ Israel is behind hospital bombing in Gaza

    02:20

  • Israel launches new attacks against Gaza as Biden leaves Tel Aviv

    02:39

  • Video shows purported airstrikes near Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital

    00:42

  • Video shows aftermath of deadly explosion at U.N.-run school in Khan Younis

    01:09

  • Thousands of protesters try to march on the Israeli Embassy in Amman

    00:34

  • WATCH: Noisy protest in Chicago in support of Palestinians

    00:53

  • Israeli family of 5 killed together by Hamas laid to rest

    00:50

  • Gaza resident 'disgusted' by Biden visit to Israel

    04:17

  • Violent protests erupt following Gaza hospital blast

    02:55

  • U.S. ramping up security measures amid warnings of potential violence over Israel-Hamas war

    01:56

  • Deadly Gaza hospital blast sparks massive protests in Middle East

    03:18

  • Children of Kibbutz Be'eri face new reality after Hamas attack

    01:59

  • Biden blames misfired Palestinian rocket for deadly Gaza hospital blast

    06:00

  • Inside Israel’s Iron Dome defense system

    02:34

  • Biden to deliver prime-time address on Israel and Ukraine

    01:21

  • ‘Bodies all over the courtyard’: Medic describes horror of Gaza hospital attack

    01:23

  • Drone video shows airstrike aftermath at Gaza refugee camp

    01:31

'We should stop this madness and start talking,' Jordan's foreign minister says

04:10

NBC News' Lester Holt asked Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi why President Biden's summit with Arab leaders had been called off. The minister also voiced fears of the war between Israel and Hamas spreading to a wider conflict.Oct. 19, 2023

