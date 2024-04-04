IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News prepares nationwide eclipse coverage
April 4, 202400:45
On Monday, April 8, NBC News will feature extensive live coverage of the historic eclipse beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Lester Holt will anchor the two-hour special live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest viewing site of the 2024 eclipse, and we’ll have correspondents stationed across the U.S. to track the cosmic event.April 4, 2024

