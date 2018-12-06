Live Video

NBC News Signal - December 6th, 2018

As George H.W. Bush arrives at the Bush Presidential Library, we hear from his granddaughters… and analyze his signature sock collection. The maker of Fortnite is being sued by a rapper for allegedly misappropriating the ‘Milly Rock’ dance. On the eve of Michael Cohen’s sentencing, we look at the state of the Mueller investigation. And, while many of us spend time trying to keep things off the Internet, it turns out there are a lot of important things that never made it there in first place. We step inside the modern day Library of Alexandria trying to archive literally everything.Dec. 6, 2018

