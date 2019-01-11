NBC News Signal - January 10th, 2019 28:39 copied!

President Trump visits the border in Texas, as DHS testing shows a prototype for the steel slats can be cut through with a saw. Michael Cohen will testify to Congress before he goes to prison. As Parliament debates Brexit, we go to Northern Ireland where a UK departure could mean people need their passports to go to work or even school. A journal may provide clues about the mysterious deaths at the home of a prominent Democratic donor. And Karlie Kloss interviews the first female director of the National Air and Space Museum.

