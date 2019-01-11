NBC News

NBC News Signal - January 10th, 2019

28:39

President Trump visits the border in Texas, as DHS testing shows a prototype for the steel slats can be cut through with a saw. Michael Cohen will testify to Congress before he goes to prison. As Parliament debates Brexit, we go to Northern Ireland where a UK departure could mean people need their passports to go to work or even school. A journal may provide clues about the mysterious deaths at the home of a prominent Democratic donor. And Karlie Kloss interviews the first female director of the National Air and Space Museum.Jan. 11, 2019

  • NBC News Signal - January 10th, 2019

    28:39

  • How Brexit could push Ireland to the brink

    06:14

  • Two Deaths in 18 Months at the Home of Prominent Democratic Donor

    02:16

  • Shutdown throws Violence Against Women Act into limbo

    03:22

  • What happens when digital media goes global

    01:47

  • Who’s rallying against Amazon’s new HQ2?

    05:43

