NBC News

NBC News Signal - January 24th, 2019

25:54

Michael Cohen is going to testify before Congress, after all. We sit down with Meek Mill to chat about his new criminal justice reform efforts with Jay-Z. Venezuela is getting closer and closer to an all-out showdown. The government shutdown is blocking companies from going public. And, inspired by Kamala Harris’ mood mix and Beto O’Rourke’s trip to the dentist on Instagram Live, we look at which 2020 candidates have the best social media game.Jan. 25, 2019

  • Trump and Kim ready for 2nd summit. But is it too soon?

    02:57

  • The presidential race happening on social media

    02:52

  • What actually qualifies as a State of the Union?

    01:52

  • Another shutdown side effect… IPOs

    03:23

  • Why Fyre Fest was the greatest party that never happened

    02:52

