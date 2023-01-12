Nebraska governor appoints former Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse

- Now Playing
Nebraska governor appoints former Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse01:33
- UP NEXT
Biden: 'I take classified documents and classified materials seriously'01:11
Republican Congressman George Santos faces pressure to resign from GOP03:06
Biden faces growing questions over second batch of classified documents found04:19
Biden aides find second batch of classified documents02:27
GOP members call for George Santos to resign01:31
'A campaign of deceit': Nassau County GOP calls on Rep. Santos to resign01:11
Two House Democrats ask Ethics Committee to investigate George Santos03:44
Biden meets with presidents of Mexico, Canada amid growing border crisis01:41
Biden facing questions over handling of classified documents found in office02:07
Democrats deliver ethics complaint to Rep. Santos' office01:19
House Republicans approve rules package days after McCarthy elected to speaker03:28
Biden meets with Mexico’s president amid growing border crisis01:58
Classified documents found at Biden’s private office01:06
Kevin McCarthy begins first week as House speaker04:30
House Republicans gear up to pass rules package01:38
Rogers restrained from going after Gaetz on House floor01:14
President Biden honors Capitol defenders on Jan. 6 anniversary01:30
Kevin McCarthy after dayslong speaker standoff: 'I'll have the votes'01:58
House adjourns until Friday night after McCarthy flips 14 votes02:59
- Now Playing
Nebraska governor appoints former Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse01:33
- UP NEXT
Biden: 'I take classified documents and classified materials seriously'01:11
Republican Congressman George Santos faces pressure to resign from GOP03:06
Biden faces growing questions over second batch of classified documents found04:19
Biden aides find second batch of classified documents02:27
GOP members call for George Santos to resign01:31
Play All