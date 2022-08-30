IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'I can't say it's easy': Nebraska man paddles down Missouri River in pumpkin

'I can't say it's easy': Nebraska man paddles down Missouri River in pumpkin

A Nebraska man paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin. 60-year-old Duane Hansen's goal was to break the Guinness World Record of 25 miles. It took him five years to grow a pumpkin that was large enough for the sail.Aug. 30, 2022

