NBC News Channel

Neighbor helps rescue Connecticut boy from bear attack

01:45

A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked by a bear in Morris, Connecticut. WVIT’s Briceyda Landaverde spoke with the neighbor who came to the boy’s rescue.Oct. 18, 2022

